Medical episode led to crash

A 62-year-old woman remains in Dunedin Hospital after crashing into a parked car in Kaikorai Valley Rd on Thursday.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said it was believed the woman had a medical episode while driving north along the road, near Mellor St, about 3pm.

"Consequently, she hit the accelerator and crashed into the back of a parked ute, pushing the empty ute at speed, about 100m diagonally across Kaikorai Valley Rd."

He said the vehicles came to a stop after crashing into some trees and a residential building.

There was significant damage to both vehicles.

He said the woman had serious injuries and was still in hospital.

"The driver is yet to be spoken to by police."