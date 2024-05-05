All you need to bee aware

Inspecting a new native bee information panel at Robin Hood Park are Entomological Society of New Zealand Otago Branch president Dr Jenny Jandt (left) and entomologist Connal McLean. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A new information panel at Robin Hood Park in Belleknowes will help provide insights into the behaviour of native bees, ngaro huruhuru.

The panel is one of many that have been installed by the Entomological Society of New Zealand in locations across the country.

It includes images of native bees and information about their annual life cycle.

It also includes a poem written by budding entomologist Tora Lavack, 8, of Wellington, who, with the help of a grant from the Wellington Zoo Trust and advice from Museum of Te Papa Tongarewa, designed the panels so people would be able to identify native bees.

Entomologist Connal McLean said the burrows could be identified as little circular holes in soil or clay banks.

"Each of those is home to one mama bee and her dozen to 20 or so babies.

"They are really, really tiny."

The burrows typically include a variety of tunnels, and usually there will be an excavated chamber at the end of the tunnels where the brood is laid.

Native bees, ngaro huruhuru, can be found across the city. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Entomological Society of New Zealand Otago Branch president Dr Jenny Jandt said native bees could be found all over the city but were often misidentified as flies or small wasps.

One way to help identify the bees was to use the app iNaturalist, which can be downloaded at inaturalist.nz.

People could contribute to a ground-nesting bee project on the app by sharing photos and the location of bees.

"We can use iNaturalist as a platform, highlight regions where native bees are nesting, where these communities of bees are nesting, so that we can know which areas to target.

"They might be on the side of the road, and we can maybe contact DCC and say, hey maybe stop spraying at this spot for a little while,"Dr Jandt said.

The bees were vulnerable to common weedkiller sprays that could seep into the ground.

Native flowering shrubs such as manuka and hebe attracted native bees but if there were honeybee or bumblebee colonies nearby, they could "exploit" those resources, leaving little for native bees.

Creating a pollinator-friendly garden by including clumps of flowers and native plants and avoiding the use of pesticides would help improve conditions for native bees.

