Tibetan master to share wisdom

His Eminence the 7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche (left) with His Holiness the Dalai Lama. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin’s Dhargyey Buddhist Centre will host a visit by one of Tibetan Buddhism’s leading teachers, His Eminence the 7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche, this month as part of an Australasian tour.

Recognised by His Holiness the Dalai Lama as the reincarnation of his principal teacher, Ling Rinpoche will share his wisdom with a Dunedin audience during a public talk, to be held on Friday, August 22, from 7.30pm at the King’s & Queen’s Performing Arts Centre.

The focus of his talk will be "A Peaceful Mind in a Turbulent World", cultivating inner calm and resilience amidst the challenges of modern life.

A Dhargyey Buddhist Centre spokesperson said Ling Rinpoche would "draw on profound Buddhist teachings and his own real-world experience" for the public talk.

"Ling Rinpoche is a living bridge to an ancient tradition and his teachings offer something valuable for everyone," the spokesperson said.

The venerated teacher will also also offer a programme of Buddhist teachings at the centre over the weekend of August 22-24.

Born in India in 1985, Ling Rinpoche was taken to the Tibetan Children’s Village in Dharamsala after his mother died, where the Dalai Lama recognised him as the reincarnation of his teacher, who had died in 1983.

Ling Rinpoche entered Drepung Monastic University in 1990 and began his monastic studies, receiving his Geshe degree (the equivalent of a doctorate) in 2016.

Soon after, he began giving teachings and travelled to South Korea, Asia, Europe, Canada, the United States, Mexico, Israel, Australia, New Zealand and many more countries to share his message.

For more information about the visit of Ling Rinpoche, visit www.dhargyeybuddhism.com

