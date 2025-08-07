New show to explore Pacific voices, culture

Iree Chow hosts Pacifically Speaking on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Pacific communities in Dunedin can expect to hear more of their own stories on-air and online, thanks to the efforts of local woman Iree Chow.

Ms Chow launches her radio show and podcast Pacifically Speaking on OAR FM today.

A "proud Chuukese" from the Federated States of Micronesia and Chinese Solomon Islander, she relocated to Dunedin with her husband in 2023.

After contributing to the radio station’s coverage of Solomon Islands Language Week last year, Ms Chow saw the opportunity to develop a show that considered the wider experience of communities of Pacific people in Dunedin.

"I really hope we can explore the vibrant diversity of the Pacific through personal narratives, cultural insights and conversations that uplift Pacific voices.

"I’m really excited to platform some of communities we often don’t get to hear from, across Micronesia, Melanesia and Polynesia. They have such powerful stories," Ms Chow said.

She hopes the programme will appeal to anyone wishing to learn about other cultures, including those with a shared experience of relocating to Dunedin from other countries.

Pacifically Speaking is broadcast on Thursdays at 9am on 105.4FM and 1575AM.

Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz

By Jeff Harford, Community liaison, OAR FM