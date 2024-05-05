Council set to reopen Moray Pl parking building

Scaffolding remains on the first floor only of a Moray Pl building closed for about a year. The building, which includes public parking, is soon to be reopened, the Dunedin City Council says. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A multimillion-dollar Moray Pl parking building upgrade and earthquake strengthening project is nearing completion, the Dunedin City Council says.

The council-owned building, housing a parking building and the city’s Ministry of Education office, has undergone extensive structural strengthening over the past year.

A council spokesman said work to strengthen the building at 414 Moray Pl was nearly complete and the council’s tenant was due to begin moving back into the property later this month.

The public carpark was expected to reopen at the end of the month, once work was completed.

The project was forecast to cost $6.2 million.

The cost had increased slightly from the budget of $5.8m because of the need for additional steelwork.

"The improvements will bring the building up to a minimum of 70% of the New Building Standard, and we’ve also taken the opportunity to upgrade the internal fire and electrical systems," the spokesman said.

Last year, the Otago Daily Times reported there were 56 carparks affected by the upgrade, which included 14 leaseholder spaces and 42 casual parking spaces.