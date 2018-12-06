Midwives seek better pay, more recognition

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Yesterday was the final day of a nationwide series of stopworks over two weeks by members of the Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Service (Meras) union calling for their profession to be recognised as important and distinct from nursing.
MERAS Dunedin organiser Ms Archer said the midwives' key demands were for their profession to be recognised as important, and distinct from nursing - issues not addressed by an early offer by the Southern District Health Board.
Negotiations between the midwives and district health boards are set to begin tomorrow.