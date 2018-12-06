Thursday, 6 December 2018

Midwives seek better pay, more recognition

    By Tim Miller
    Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Demanding better pay and conditions for midwives at a lunchtime picket in the Octagon yesterday are (from left) Michelle Archer, Honor (4) and Carrie van Rij and Louise Bell.

    Yesterday was the final day of a nationwide series of stopworks over two weeks by members of the Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Service (Meras) union calling for their profession to be recognised as important and distinct from nursing.

    MERAS Dunedin organiser Ms Archer said the midwives' key demands were for their profession to be recognised as important, and distinct from nursing - issues not addressed by an early offer by the Southern District Health Board.

    Negotiations between the midwives and district health boards are set to begin tomorrow. 

