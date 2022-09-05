Monday, 5 September 2022

9.24 pm

Minor crashes, road closures, hail and snow in Dunedin

    By Wyatt Ryder
    Canongate, looking up Duncan St towards Brown St, just before 9pm on Monday evening. Photo: Christine O'Connor
    Canongate looking up Duncan St towards Brown St just before 9pm on Monday evening. Photo: Christine O'Connor
    Lily Cotter (10) plays in the sudden layer of hail which coated Dunedin city streets just before 8pm on Monday evening. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    A hailstorm leaves the streets of Mornington covered in ice just before 8pm on Monday evening. Photo: Ashley Macmillan

    A late rush of hail and snow has seen Dunedin's streets slow to a halt as people navigate the ice.

    Minor crashes have been reported around Dunedin, including a crash in Heriot Row and London St where a car crashed into a parked vehicle.

    State Highway 1 between Leith Valley and Waitati has been closed.

    Callers have reported backed up traffic on the Southern Motorway and Three-Mile Hill.

    The Otago Regional Council has suspended all Dunedin bus services due to dangerous driving conditions. 

     

