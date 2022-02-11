Friday, 11 February 2022

Minor injuries after central city collision

    By Oscar Francis
    Two drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries after their vehicles collided in central Dunedin last night.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the incident happened in York Pl at 9pm.

    A 22-year-old man reversing out of a driveway looked both ways and saw no cars coming.

    However, a 19-year-old man was driving down the road looking for a free parking spot.

    He saw the reversing car and hit the brakes but the two vehicles collided.

    Both parties had minor injuries and were taken to Dunedin Hospital for assessment.

    Another parked vehicle was damaged and the owner was spoken to.

    Investigations were ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

     - oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

