Police and St John attend the scene of a two car crash on Argyle St in Mosgiel. Photo: Tim Miller

One person has sustained minor injuries after a car collided with an SUV in Mosgiel this afternoon.

Police and St John responded to the incident on Argyle St around 3.15pm.

The two drivers were the only people involved, with one escaping injury altogether.

The road remains open but is partially blocked while emergency services attend the scene.