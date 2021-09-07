More than $1 billion for South's transport system

Contractors work on the State Highway 88 shared path. File photo: Gerard O'Brien

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has today announced a $1.1 billion investment in the Otago/Southland transport system which includes a focus on reducing the number of deaths on the road.

Waka Kotahi published details of the planned investment in the two regions’ transport systems as part of a wider $24.3 billion investment in the New Zealand transport system set out in Ngā Kaupapa Huarahi o Aotearoa | 2021-24 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP).

Waka Kotahi regional relationships director James Caygill said the $1.1 billion investment planned for Otago and Southland over the next three years was a 12% increase compared to the previous NLTP.

“Safety is a top priority for Waka Kotahi so we will be investing $61 million in Otago and Southland during the next three years to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the region’s roads.

"This includes safety improvements on State Highway 1 between Palmerston and Herbert, SH88 between Dunedin and Port Chalmers and the SH93/SH1 intersection in Mataura.

“The level of investment in road safety and essential maintenance across Otago/Southland is 71% of the total planned investment for these two regions, reflecting the importance we place on keeping all New Zealanders safe on the roads.

To help keep the region moving, $90 million would be invested in public transport and $63 million in low-carbon walking and cycling projects.

This included funding for walking and cycling projects in Gore, Queenstown, Bluff and Dunedin, where work will be completed this NLTP period on the SH88 shared path between St Leonards and Port Chalmers.

"Investment though the NLTP will contribute to a land transport system for Otago and Southland that will be safer and easier for people to use, supporting the region’s economy and keeping communities connected.”

A start would be made in the next three years on delivering the $90 million NZ Upgrade Programme of transport improvements in Queenstown, and stage 1 of the new arterial road in Queenstown Town Centre, as well as streetscape improvements already underway, being funded through Crown Infrastructure Partners and Queenstown Lakes District Council.