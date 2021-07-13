Tuesday, 13 July 2021

More E.coli testing needed - council

    Tests for E.coli in water supplied to communities north of Dunedin have come back negative in recent days, but more testing is needed, the Dunedin City Council says.

    Daily testing for E.coli is continuing across the water network supplying Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village after the bacteria was found in the Karitane supply recently.

    DCC Group Manager 3 Waters Tom Dyer said results from water quality samples taken on Friday and over the weekend had come back clear of any further sign of E.coli, but more testing was needed over the next few days.

    So far no obvious source of the bacteria had been confirmed, but the council expected to have more information later this week.

    A separate "do not drink" notice – put in place following the detection of intermittent elevated lead levels earlier this year – also remains in force for all three communities, Mr Dyer says.

