Friday, 9 April 2021

Morning fog disrupts flights again

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Fog has disrupted flights at Dunedin Airport this morning. Photo: Dunedin Airport Facebook page
    Flights in and out of Dunedin Airport have again been affected by early-morning fog.

    A morning return flight from Christchurch has been cancelled and one to Auckland has been delayed.

    A post to the Dunedin Airport Facebook page said it was "another morning of heavy fog out on the Taieri".

    Yesterday, fog at the airport has scuppered a planned visit to Dunedin by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

    Ms Ardern was supposed to be spending most of the day in the city, visiting a school, speaking at the Whanau Ora Symposium, and visiting Otago Polytechnic.

     

