Morning fog disrupts flights again

Fog has disrupted flights at Dunedin Airport this morning. Photo: Dunedin Airport Facebook page

Flights in and out of Dunedin Airport have again been affected by early-morning fog.

A morning return flight from Christchurch has been cancelled and one to Auckland has been delayed.

A post to the Dunedin Airport Facebook page said it was "another morning of heavy fog out on the Taieri".

Yesterday, fog at the airport has scuppered a planned visit to Dunedin by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ms Ardern was supposed to be spending most of the day in the city, visiting a school, speaking at the Whanau Ora Symposium, and visiting Otago Polytechnic.