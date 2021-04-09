Morning fog disrupts flights again

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A morning return flight from Christchurch has been cancelled and one to Auckland has been delayed.
A post to the Dunedin Airport Facebook page said it was "another morning of heavy fog out on the Taieri".
Yesterday, fog at the airport has scuppered a planned visit to Dunedin by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
Ms Ardern was supposed to be spending most of the day in the city, visiting a school, speaking at the Whanau Ora Symposium, and visiting Otago Polytechnic.