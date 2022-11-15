Mosgiel red light runner was boozed

A Dunedin man running red lights on a motorcycle without licence plates was also intoxicated, police say.

The 41-year-old man was pulled over by officers when he was seen running a red light after leaving the Z Service Station in Gordon Rd, Mosgiel about 1.30am today, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said

The man was riding a motorcycle without licence plates and recorded a breath alcohol level of 400mcg.

He received an infringement notice, Snr Sgt Bond said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz