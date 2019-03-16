Mosque attacks 'a wake-up call for all of us'

Flowers and candles were left outside Dunedin's Al Huda mosque this morning. Photo: Vaughan Elder

Dunedin's Al Huda Mosque is the site of an impromptu floral tribute following the Christchurch terror attack.

Peter Belton lays flowers outside the Dunedin mosque. Photo: David Loughrey

About 20 people were gathered outside the mosque today, laying flowers by its fence, as an armed police officer looked on from the building's entrance.

The group was continually refreshed as people came and went, some standing silently for a time on the street.

The city's Muslim community is in shock after a gunman opened fire at the Masjid Al Noor in Deans Ave and the Linwood Masjid during Friday prayers at the mosques. At least 49 people have been killed, and a further 42 injured.

A man claiming to be behind the shootings posted had online that his original target was the Al Huda mosque in Clyde St, Dunedin.

A 28-year-old man appeared at the Christchurch District Court this morning charged with murder. Brenton Harrison Tarrant, whose address was given as Andersons Bay in Dunedin, was denied name suppression and did not make a plea.

Today Peter Belton laid flowers and a card with stones on it signifying "the variety of cultures essential to our health''.

That variety "enables us to be truly human through acceptance, kindness and compassion''.

Mr Belton described the attack as "appalling''.

"It's a wake-up call for all of us.''

Outside the Otago Farmers Market, Joseph Dougherty was posting a sign advertising a candlelight vigil in the Octagon tonight at 8pm.

"I'm sure other people have had the same idea,'' he said. "I think we all need to demonstrate compassion to people who have suffered.''

The vigil would also show solidarity with those of the Islamic faith in New Zealand.

They are welcome, they are accepted,'' Mr Dougherty said.

Other vigils will be held in Oamaru tonight and in Queenstown on Wednesday night.

Photo: David Loughrey

Armed police have been at the Dunedin mosque since yesterday and it would remain closed until further notice.

Mosque member Haizal Hussaini said there was much fear and anxiety among the community even before they learnt they might have been the original targets.

The Otago Muslim Association had sent out a notice asking its members to remain vigilant and contact the police if they felt unsafe, Mr Hussaini said.

He was unsure how the community would cope in the coming days but they would continue to support each other.

Another member of the mosque, Steve Johnson, said an already horrible situation had been brought much closer to home, after learning of the gunman’s earlier threat.

‘‘It’s horrible and we know people who attend those mosques and right now we just want to make sure they are safe.’’

Dunedin Mayor Dave Cull said yesterday the city stood united with the Muslim community after the horrific events in Christchurch.

‘‘Today’s events strike at the heart of everything which our community stands for.’’

Dunedin has taken in dozens of Syrian refugees in recent months, and has just started housing Afghan refugees.

‘‘Many of these people have come to Dunedin and other parts of New Zealand for sanctuary from atrocities in their countries of origin,’’ Mr Cull said.

‘‘I want to reassure the Dunedin community, and particularly our Muslim community, that we stand united with them.’’

Dunedin mayor Dave Cull said the city stood united with the Muslim community after the horrific events in Christchurch.

"Today's events strike at the heart of everything which our community stands for.''

Dunedin has taken in dozens of Syrian refugees in recent months, and has just started housing Afghan refugees.

"Many of these people have come to Dunedin and other parts of New Zealand for sanctuary from atrocities in their countries of origin,'' Mr Cull said.

"They have been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from our community, with many offers of support to help these families settle in.

"I want to reassure the Dunedin community, and particularly our Muslim community, that we stand united with them.''

tim.miller@odt.co.nz