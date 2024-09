One person is in a critical condition after a motorcycle crash near Taieri Mouth this evening.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to Finlayson Rd, Taieri Mouth at 5.20pm today after a motorcycle rider went off the road and rolled down a bank.

The rider was being transported to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, the spokeswoman said.

