Motorcyclist dies in Northern Motorway crash

A motorcyclist has died following a serious crash which has closed Dunedin's Northern Motorway, police have confirmed.

The collision involving a car and motorcycle happened shortly after 10am today on State Highway 1 at Mt Cargill.

In a statement this afternoon, police said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency advised at 1.20pm that the highway remained closed between Harvey St and Great King St.

A diversion is in place for light vehicles, but trucks remain stranded as they are too heavy for the route.

Emergency services were called to the crash just after 10am. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

An ODT photographer at the scene earlier today said the crash appeared to have happened in a passing lane, heading up a hill north of the intersection with Waitati Valley Rd.

Three fire appliances and multiple ambulances and police cars attended.

Tarpaulins were put up to screen the crash from onlookers.

A number of motorcycles were parked in the vicinity.

A short time before the crash a group of motorcyclists roared through Dunedin, heading north.

Police have asked motorists to delay their travel or follow diversions in the area.

The detour for light vehicles is via Great King St, North Rd, Mount Cargill Rd and Harvey St.