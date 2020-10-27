Motorway crash delays traffic

A two-car crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway caused traffic delays for a time this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the scene - in the northbound lane of State Highway 1, south of Barnes Dr - about 7:50am.

Two cars had crashed "nose to tail" and a crew from Lookout Point provided scene protection.

A police spokeswoman said no one was injured and there was minor damage to the cars.

The road was blocked while emergency services responded, but had since cleared.