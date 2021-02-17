Multi-car crash in Mosgiel

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokeswoman said traffic was building up in the area and diversions would be put in place.
She said they were called to the accident shortly after 5pm.
St John transported two patients to Dunedin Hospital, one in a serious condition and one with moderate injuries.
A witness at the scene said there was a crash at a give way on Quarry Rd.
One of the parties involved then sped off, crashing into more vehicles, they said.