Multi-car crash in Mosgiel

Emergency services at the scene of a multi-car crash on Quarry Rd in Mosgiel. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Emergency services are at to the scene of a multi-car accident on Quarry Rd, Mosgiel.

A police spokeswoman said traffic was building up in the area and diversions would be put in place.

She said they were called to the accident shortly after 5pm.

St John transported two patients to Dunedin Hospital, one in a serious condition and one with moderate injuries.

A witness at the scene said there was a crash at a give way on Quarry Rd.

One of the parties involved then sped off, crashing into more vehicles, they said.