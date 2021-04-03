Saturday, 3 April 2021

Mystery surrounds timeline of serious Blackhead crash

    By Molly Houseman
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency services do not know for how long a vehicle was down a bank before it was discovered in Dunedin this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to a crash on Blackhead Rd, near Green Island Bush Rd, at 7.50am.

    A vehicle had rolled down a bank and was quite far off the road, she said.

    "We're not actually sure when the crash actually occurred."

    It appeared to have occurred some time prior to 7.50am, when it was reported to police, she said.

    A St John media alert said one person was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition. 

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter