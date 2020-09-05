Need cited for cordon flexibility

Caroline Orchiston. PHOTO: ALAN DOVE

Policy makers should consider flexibility to meet human needs, including retrieving pets and memorabilia, when planning post-earthquake cordons, Otago researchers say.

University of Otago Centre for Sustainability deputy director Caroline Orchiston is the lead author of a paper released this week by researchers examining the impacts of post-earthquake cordons.

Policy makers should plan to minimise negative outcomes, including disruption to business and home life, when businesses and homes were placed behind a cordon, she said.

The paper examines the impacts of such cordons, using data collected after the 6.3 magnitude Christchurch quake in 2011, and the 6.3 magnitude L’Aquila, Italy, quake in 2009.

Yesterday marked 10 years since the 7.2 magnitude Darfield earthquake, centred 40km west of Christchurch, which significantly damaged central Christchurch, resulting in cordons to restrict access.

Cordons were "a necessary and very useful disaster management tool", which could help a city and its people recover from a major quake.

However, after the immediate physical threat had passed, and if damaged buildings were safe to enter, cordon managers might wish to "provide flexibility in cordon access".

Such flexibility may encourage residents to evacuate quickly after a quake, rather than spend time gathering valuables before leaving.

Post-earthquake cordons could also result in the psychological effect of loss of/stranding of pets, and adverse impacts on physical, mental and emotional health.

The researchers wanted to address a gap in academic literature on the societal implications of such cordons, including effects on housing, social welfare and health, she said.

People should also consider preparing an emergency "go bag", including family medication and some family memorabilia, which could be removed quickly.