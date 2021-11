PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The Wellington Statue in Glasgow is famously often topped with a traffic cone, Seoul once had a 5m-tall cone sculpture installed, and now Dunedin has its own cheeky decoration: a traffic cone adorning a turret on the Dunedin Railway Station - at least temporarily.

The cone was spotted yesterday morning.

Restoration work is continuing on the middle and northern end of the famous 115-year-old building, with the recent addition of a printed scrim replicating its facade.

The $6.4 million refurbishment is due to be finished in 2023.