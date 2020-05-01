New Mosgiel pool site confirmed

Map showing approximate building platform for the new pool. The exact location will be confirmed when the design is finalised. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

The new Mosgiel pool is to be built on land beside the existing pool site, at the west end of Memorial Park.

The Dunedin City Council confirmed the site this morning, and said the tender process for the design and build of the new pool was underway.

A recent geotechnical survey confirmed the preferred site was suitable for the $15 million pool.

The council's group manager parks and recreation, Robert West, said the test results were the final jigsaw piece in the process of finalising a site for the new pool.

“The site we have announced today was the preferred site of the Council in April 2017 and the site preferred by the community in consultation we held in 2016. We are pleased to have finally gotten to this stage and to also be able to announce that a call for design and construction has gone onto the Government tender website today.”

The new pool will be built on the site of the Mosgiel Caravan Park and the council expects the caravan park will need to close by April 2021.

Council staff met with caravan park residents today and would work with the residents in the next few months to assist in finding alternative accommodation for them, he said.

The chair of the Taieri Community Facilities Trust Irene Mosley said the community would be pleased that "finally some real progress is being made".

Sports clubs had been informed about the new site.

The council expected to have a final design and tender signed by the end of 2020 with construction likely to begin in 2021.

It was hoped the current pool would remain open until the new one was completed. It would then be demolished and the space might be used to enlarge the carpark.

The new pool is a joint project between the DCC and the Taieri Community Facilities Trust. The trust is contributing $4.2 million and the DCC is spending $10.8 million on the pool, as budgeted for in the 10-year plan 2018-28.