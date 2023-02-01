New playground a boost as pupils return to school

Not every child wants to return to school at the end of the school holidays, but the promise of a new $150,000 playground is a pretty good motivator.

After more than two years of planning and fundraising, pupils of Outram School were yesterday finally able to enjoy the new facilities parents and pupils had been working towards.

Principal Kim Allan said play time was just as important as what went on in the classroom and it was great to have a playground that encouraged that.

The multi-layered playground featured monkey bars, climbing areas, a log bridge, a 3m-high slide and "the ultimate ninja warrior circuit".

There they could build strength, make social connections, develop dexterity and enjoy the fresh air.

"It’s a really integral part of the school day."

It was a stark contrast to the old playground, which was made by parents who combined the playgrounds of Outram, Momona and Henley Schools when they merged in 2004.

Pupils of Outram School enjoy the first day of school with a new $150,000 playground yesterday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

It had been well loved, but was "old" and "tiring", Ms Allan said.

It was sold to Outram Hotel, which would soon have it installed for guests to enjoy.

The new playground was much larger and had a wider range of equipment.

There was a lot that went into creating a playground, from design to fundraising and construction, she said.

However, it was important the children liked the end result, so they were consulted on what they would like to see on the finished product.

The money was raised by the Friends of Outram School through community donations and a wide range of fundraisers, she said.

