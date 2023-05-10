New theatre building may be an option

The Carnegie Centre, in Moray Pl, has been pitched as a possible theatre site for Dunedin. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Building a new performing arts venue from scratch should be entertained as a serious option for Dunedin, professional theatre representatives say.

A new build could be accessible and cost-effective, Stage South board member Karen Elliot, film producer and actor Peter Hayden and lighting designer and director Marty Roberts told Dunedin city councillors yesterday.

The possibility should be looked into and then all options should be investigated in detail, Mr Roberts said.

The trio were particularly impressed by Te Raukura ki Kāpiti, a two-theatre $12 million facility that opened north of Wellington in 2020.

Construction costs would likely be more now, but the Dunedin City Council still has $17.1 million in its long-term plan for developing a mid-sized theatre, based on the expected cost of a retrofit.

One idea floated last year was proposed redevelopment of the Playhouse and Mayfair theatres and Athenaeum building.

It was envisaged the council might be a key contributor, helping the theatres pay for projects that could collectively be worth more than $38 million.

Professional theatre practitioners have been involved in discussions about the concept.

Some of their thoughts were included in the Dunedin Theatre Network’s report that sets out the vision for redeveloping the three theatres.

The Carnegie Centre in Moray Pl has also been pitched as offering a site suitable for development of theatre space.

Ms Elliot told the council’s community services committee a centre similar to what was achieved in Kāpiti was worth serious consideration.

"We plan to visit it and talk further with those involved," she said.

"Our request is that you delay any other considerations regarding theatres in Dunedin until we can provide you with a better idea of how Te Raukura came about, and how something like it could be an appropriate solution for our city."

Mr Roberts said options required exploration.

"We must know the possibilities and what it would take to get them," he said.

Mr Roberts expected benefits of a new build would include accounting for accessibility needs from the start and avoiding compromises associated with modifying existing structures.

Mr Hayden described the facility in Kāpiti that included two theatres, a floor suitable for dance, an atrium, rehearsal rooms and a recording studio.

"I was knocked out by the design, comfort and pride this community has in its arts centre."

The council has yet to decide what approach it might take for development of theatre space.

Possible next steps are expected to be outlined ahead of deliberations on the council’s draft annual plan this month.