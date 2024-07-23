New top cop wants South to be the safest

Dunedin's new top policeman wants the South to be the safest place in the country.

Southern district commander Superintendent Jason Guthrie was yesterday welcomed on to Ōtākou Marae along with Inspector Daniel Williams, who has recently taken up the role of southern district Māori responsiveness manager.

Police and their families from around New Zealand were also welcomed by a pōwhiri performed by Kāi Tahu members.

Being welcomed on to Ōtākou Marae yesterday are (from left) Southern district commander Superintendent Jason Guthrie, Southern district Māori responsiveness manager Dan Williams, Sergeant Ed Baker and kaumatua Hata Temo. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

Supt Guthrie said his aspiration for his new role was to make the southern police district the safest in the country.

"This is an incredibly humbling experience for me. I’m a tiny bird that has flown its way to a very tall tree.

"It is an absolute honour and privilege to be in this role and not something I’ve ever experienced; while I may have left [Dunedin], my heart never left."

Supt Guthrie spent the first 25 years of his policing career in Dunedin, and most recently worked in Wellington in various roles at national headquarters.

He vowed to work hard for all police staff, and people living in the southern district, and was excited to see what the future held.

He said he was glad he was not the only person at the centre of attention, and was happy to share the spotlight.

Insp Williams, originally from Kaikohe, moved south from Kaitaia after working throughout Northland over the past 13 years, and will celebrate 14 years in the police this September.

"It’s not lost on me the responsibility that comes with this role.

"[This role] is important to me because I come from a place where Māoritanga and whānau is everything — you don’t have to grow up in Northland to understand what our people go through."

He said he wanted to help people inside the job, as well as the community and district.

"Starting tomorrow, I will get started understanding more about this area and everyone, and discover my Kāi Tahu side to complement the Ngāpuhi fire."

