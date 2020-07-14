Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Nine weeks of delays between St Leonards and Port Chalmers

    By Emma Perry
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    Work on a shared cycle-pedestrian path connecting Dunedin and Port Chalmers may cause interruptions for motorists over the coming weeks.

    Beginning yesterday, work through Roseneath will require that a 200m-long steel and concrete retaining wall is constructed.

    NZ Transport Agency senior project manager Jason Forbes said the first stage of work installing steel pipes would take nine weeks.

    "We need to build a wall that will carry the St Leonards to Port Chalmers section of the shared path through the Roseneath cutting.

    "The highway will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic lights while this retaining wall construction is under way.

    "People should be aware also that the single lane with traffic lights will be in place 24 hours a day for significant parts of this construction."

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter