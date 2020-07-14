Nine weeks of delays between St Leonards and Port Chalmers

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Work on a shared cycle-pedestrian path connecting Dunedin and Port Chalmers may cause interruptions for motorists over the coming weeks.

Beginning yesterday, work through Roseneath will require that a 200m-long steel and concrete retaining wall is constructed.

NZ Transport Agency senior project manager Jason Forbes said the first stage of work installing steel pipes would take nine weeks.

"We need to build a wall that will carry the St Leonards to Port Chalmers section of the shared path through the Roseneath cutting.

"The highway will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic lights while this retaining wall construction is under way.

"People should be aware also that the single lane with traffic lights will be in place 24 hours a day for significant parts of this construction."