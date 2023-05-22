No charge for Uber driver who hit pedestrian

An Uber driver who hit a pedestrian in central Dunedin during the weekend will not be charged, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers responded to a crash in Stuart St about 12.30am on Saturday.

A 41-year-old Uber driver, who was turning into Stuart St from Castle St, hit a 20-year-old male pedestrian, who walked out in front of the car, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He fell on to the car's windscreen and then the ground.

He was taken to Dunedin Hospital with a suspected broken jaw.

Snr Sgt Bond said there was no evidence to suggest the driver went through a red light or was speeding — he did his best to avoid the pedestrian.