No decision yet on holiday park

Kainga Ora is yet to settle on its plans for a housing development at the former Aaron Lodge holiday park in Kaikorai Valley. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Kainga Ora is yet to make decisions about a planned new housing development at a former Dunedin holiday park which up until last week was a supported isolation quarantine facility.

Aaron Lodge, in Kaikorai Valley, served as an SIQ facility from December last year until being retired last week amid falling demand as Covid-19 numbers drop.

It was returned to Kainga Ora, which bought the property last year.

Kainga Ora South Canterbury, Otago and Southland regional director Kerrie Young said the agency was still in the "very early" planning stages for a housing development on the site.

This meant it could not say when the current buildings would be removed, she said, or how many homes would be built on the site, or when the development would be completed.

It was committed to keeping neighbours and the wider public informed about the development.

