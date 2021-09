PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The former Cadbury factory site pictured in February last year (inset) appears almost unrecognisable in a photograph taken of the site recently.

The results of demolition works, which began earlier this year, have become increasingly clear from Dunedin streets.

The landmark Cadbury silos are no more and the chocolate factory building has mostly been reduced to rubble.

The silos were built in the late 1950s and early 1960s and stood over Castle St for 30 years, after being moved from Cumberland St, to make way for Countdown Dunedin Central in the early 1990s.

They were partially removed last month. The building is being demolished to make way for the new Dunedin hospital.