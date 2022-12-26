Number of pupils disciplined for assault falls 40%

Richard Hall. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The number of school pupils disciplined for assault in Otago and Southland has dropped by almost 40% in the last four years.

This is despite a few high-profile incidents where videos of fights and attacks were recorded and spread throughout the community — the most notable being an allegedly racist attack at Otago Girls’ High School which gained international attention.

It was cause for celebration for Otago Secondary Principals’ Association president Richard Hall, who believes an increase of restorative practices, fewer cellphones in schools and lower attendance rates may be the cause.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Education, the number of physical assaults on pupils and staff has dropped significantly since 2019.

Although disciplines dropped heavily in 2020, the numbers have barely risen since the Covid-19 lockdowns ended.

Disciplinary actions include stand-downs, suspensions, exclusions and expulsions.

Exclusion is the formal removal of a child from a school if they are under 16 years old, while expulsion is for pupils aged over 16.

In 2019, Otago had about 420 assaults on pupils and 115 on staff, but this year there were only about 260 on pupils and about 45 on staff, a 42% decrease.

Southland had about 234 assaults on pupils and about 47 on staff in 2019. This year, there were 160 on pupils and 33 on staff, a 30% decrease.

Mr Hall, principal of Otago Boys’ High School, said it was hard to know for certain what caused the drop, but it was good news.

"Certainly a physical or verbal assault on a staff member or student is a traumatic experience, so any decrease is to be celebrated."

There were a few reasons why the number of assaults were down, he said.

Schools had increased the use of restorative practices, which meant pupils might not reach the level of stand down or suspension for events.

School councillors and deans had been working "extremely hard" with the mental health needs of pupils as well.

"Perhaps their work is working and students may have more tools to cope with conflict."

More schools were banning phones, including Otago Boys’, which meant pupils were more active and "burning that energy in a more positive way", he said.

The positive actions came hand-in-hand with a drop in attendance, which was the key issue this year, he said.

Every school had issues with attendance and fewer pupils, regardless of its funding levels, Mr Hall said.

The number of disciplines overall has dropped as well, with about 1280 disciplines in 2019 for Otago and about 840 for Southland.

This year Otago had about 760 and Southland 470, 42% lower than 2019.

