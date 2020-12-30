Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Nurse making progress in long recovery

    By Daisy Hudson
    The Sevilla family, (from left) Nio (5), baby Estella, Teresa, and Heylon, spent Christmas...
    The Sevilla family, (from left) Nio (5), baby Estella, Teresa, and Heylon, spent Christmas together at Wakari Hospital. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    It is two steps forwards and one step back for Dunedin nurse Teresa Sevilla, who is still recovering after collapsing while heavily pregnant five months ago.

    She is recovering in Wakari Hospital’s Isis unit, where she has been for the past month, and preparing for what will hopefully be her last surgery.

    Her progress has been slow but steady, and her husband, fellow nurse Heylon Sevilla, is hoping 2021 will be a much better year for his family than 2020.

    Mrs Sevilla was at work in Dunedin Hospital’s intensive care unit on the night of August 3 when she collapsed.

    She was 32 weeks pregnant at the time. A CT scan of her head showed a massive bleed.

    The decision was made to perform an emergency Caesarean, and baby Estella Marie was born.

    Since then she has undergone multiple surgeries in both Dunedin and Christchurch.

    Yesterday, Mr Sevilla said his wife was now able to move her left arm and a few days ago had begun trying to whisper words. She could also move her neck.

    "It’s still uncertain when she’ll walk or anything, but she’s trying."

    Family and friends spent Christmas Day with her at the hospital.

    "It’s not perfect, but we’re moving two steps forward, one step backwards.

    "But she’s doing great."

    She had one more operation planned for early February.

    As for little Estella, she was "growing like a mushroom", Mr Sevilla said.

    Mr Sevilla was also now able to return to work part-time.

    He wanted to thank the staff at the Isis unit, and Mrs Sevilla’s spiritual adviser Fr Mark Chamberlain.

    daisy.hudson@odt.co.nz

