NZ First's Patterson confirms tilt for Taieri

New Zealand First list MP Mark Patterson will stand in the Taieri electorate in September’s general election.

The Lawrence-based farmer stood in Clutha-Southland in 2017, the first time New Zealand First had fielded a candidate in the electorate since 2005.

Boundary changes meant he now lived in the Taieri seat, and Mr Patterson said after much thought he had decided to stand in that electorate.

"I am delighted to have received the nomination to stand in Taieri and look forward to highlighting New Zealand First’s strong influence in the electorate," he said.

New Zealand First has had mixed fortunes in the former Dunedin South seat: its party votes have been as low as 758 (1999) and as high as 3429 in 2014.

However, Mr Patterson has a much higher profile than many of the previous candidates NZ First has nominated for the seat, being a sitting MP.

In a seat with one of the oldest demographics in New Zealand, Mr Patterson will campaign strongly on his party’s support for seniors.

"I am delighted the Provincial Growth Fund has set about revitalising the Hillside railway workshops and on the way to returning them to back to being the beating heart of South Dunedin," Mr Patterson said.

"’ve always been prepared to take on local issues and will continue to stand up for the people in our community.

"I am most proud of the lead role I played in keeping the gates open at the Telford Agricultural Training centre near Balclutha and assisting with the retention of the world-class sheep genomics’ unit at Invermay near Mosgiel."

Historically, Dunedin South has been a safe electorate for Labour, although it has twice lost the party vote in recent times.

With the retirement of sitting MP Clare Curran, National candidate Liam Kernaghan has hopes of causing an upset, although Labour candidate Ingrid Leary will be equally determined to maintain the seat’s Labour history.

Also confirmed as candidates in Taieri are Scott Willis (Greens) and Robert Andrews (Act).

- mike.houlahan@odt.co.nz