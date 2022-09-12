NZ marks accession of King, mulls public holiday for Queen

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins, the Very Rev Dr Tony Curtis and deputy mayor Christine Garey officially acknowledge Charles III as New Zealand’s new King at a proclamation of accession ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Cabinet will today consider whether to follow other Commonwealth countries and the United Kingdom and decree a one-off public holiday in memory of Queen Elizabeth.

As well as an official day of mourning, ministers will also debate what kind of official memorial service New Zealand will hold, and the composition of the official party to attend the late Head of State’s funeral.

New Zealand has already added an extra public holiday this year - the special Matariki holiday weekend in June. Among Cabinet's considerations may be any approaches the Government has had from employers, including retailers, who might face extra costs.

The decision will be part of a full Cabinet agenda, in which it will also decide whether to drop the traffic light system for Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern — who was already scheduled to visit the United States this week — and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro will likely head the New Zealand presence at the service, to be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 (UK time).

The New Zealand Defence Force will also play a role in the official events in London, and about 30 Royal New Zealand Navy, New Zealand Army, Royal New Zealand Air Force and NZDF-employed civilians are already on their way to Britain.

"The contingent’s role will be to march in the funeral procession with UK armed forces and those of other Commonwealth countries who have significant links to the late Queen," deputy contingent commander Lieutenant-colonel Edward Craw said.

"This will require several days of in-country preparation and rehearsals before the funeral."

Flags in New Zealand, lowered to half-mast after the death of the 96-year-old monarch early on Friday morning NZ time, briefly returned to full mast yesterday to mark Proclamation Day, New Zealand’s official recognition of the accession of King Charles III as this country’s new Head of State.

Cabinet met briefly yesterday morning before a full Executive Council meeting.

Following that gathering, the Governor-General, flanked by Ms Ardern and Speaker of the House Adrian Rurawhe and supported by heads of the military, judiciary, Opposition leader Christopher Luxon and other notables, watched on the Parliament forecourt steps as Dame Cindy paid tribute to the late monarch and acknowledged the "deep and historic significance" of a new king assuming the throne.

"I know that King Charles shares his late mother’s abiding sense of duty and love for the realm and people of New Zealand," Dame Cindy said,

"As Governor-General it will be my honour to serve as His Majesty’s representative here in Aotearoa New Zealand, and on behalf of all New Zealanders I extend to King Charles our loyalty and support and wishes for a long and happy reign"

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks on the steps of Parliament during the earlier proclamation of accession ceremony in Wellington. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ms Ardern said Queen Elizabeth had served the people of New Zealand for 70 years with unwavering duty.

"King Charles has long had an affection for Aotearoa New Zealand and has consistently demonstrated his deep care for our nation.

"This relationship is deeply valued by our people and I have no doubt that it will deepen."

The Ministry of Culture and Heritage advised that flags on all public buildings should fly at full mast for Proclamation Day, before reverting to half-mast at 5pm, and to continue to be flown that way up to and including the day of New Zealand’s state memorial service.

Dunedin held its first commemoration event for the Queen yesterday, a memorial service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Britain yesterday held its own accession proclamation ceremony.

The Queen’s coffin remained at Balmoral Castle until last night, when it began its journey to Edinburgh, where the Queen will lie in state for two days before being flown to London.

In London her body will lie in state in Westminster Hall, before her state funeral.

The Prime Minister’s office yesterday released the condolence letter Ms Ardern had sent to King Charles.

"As Queen of New Zealand, Her Majesty was loved for her grace, calmness, dedication and public service," Ms Ardern said.

"Her affection for New Zealand and its people was clear, and it was an affection that was shared.

"Her Majesty was an important part of all our lives throughout her reign — but she was first and foremost a daughter, a sister, a mother and a grandmother.

"You have our deepest sympathies for her loss but also our gratitude for her extraordinary life of service."

mike.houlahan@odt.co.nz/additional reporting NZ Herald