NZ Post crash driver didn't have handbrake on: police

The driver of an NZ Post van that crashed into a pole, causing the evacuation of a Dunedin home and knocking power out for hours, didn't have the handbrake on, police say.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the driver did not apply the hand brake when he got out to deliver a package, causing the van to roll backwards.
Police had to evacuate a house and firefighters and contractors secured the area.
Other NZ Post staff were also at the scene.
An investigation was continuing and no injuries were reported, Snr Sgt Bond said.
Aurora Energy said the crash caused power outages for 65 customers in the immediate area, including Ross Home retirement village, for more than eight hours while the pole was repaired.
An online update from Aurora said power across the wider North East Valley, Opoho and Dalmore was out for about half an hour.