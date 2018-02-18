O Week advice to students from proctor

Students at last year's toga party in Dunedin. Photo: ODT files

The University of Otago is preparing to welcome students back to the city.

With the first semester starting on February 26, Orientation Week will begin on Monday.

Proctor Dave Scott. Photo: ODT files

O Week activities will include sports day, a toga party, a DJ set by Chase & Status, a "Down the Rabbit Hole'' dress-up party, the Highlanders v Blues rugby match and more.

To ensure students have the best possible experience, proctor Dave Scott has some advice. He encouraged students to look out for each other, respect the community and be considerate to others.

"We share North Dunedin with other residents, businesses, schools and early childhood facilities - think about them before you smash glass or have a rowdy party, and don't be afraid to speak up, or intervene, if your friend is about to do something stupid. Be a good friend, do the right thing and take care of them,'' Mr Scott said.

Key safety messages included adhering to the university's code of student conduct and glass ban initiative, looking after yourself and your friends and registering any parties with the Otago University Students' Association.

"This is another proactive initiative set up by students, for students, to keep everyone safe.''

OUSA president Caitlin Barlow-Groome said this year's O Week was set to be "one of the best''.

"I can't wait to get amongst it.''