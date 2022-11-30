Occupants escape blazing SUV

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Occupants of an SUV badly damaged by fire on State Highway 1 north of Dunedin have escaped without injury.
Senior firefighter Cam McLachlan said a crew from Willowbank station responded to the blaze on the highway, near Church Rd, about 10.25am today.
When firefighters arrived, they discovered a ‘‘totally involved’’ Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV on the side of the road, Senior Station Officer McLachlan said.
The fire was put out by Matt Hall using a hose reel and wearing a breathing apparatus.
Smoke was noticed by occupants of a car behind the vehicle.
The SUV pulled over to the side of the road and its occupants were unharmed, Mr McLachlan said.