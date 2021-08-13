Friday, 13 August 2021

Old boys join wall of fame

    Dunedin singer and television personality Craig Scott and former All Black Ben Smith were inducted into the King’s High School Wall of Fame yesterday, along with retired district court judge Joe Anderson and businessman the late Graham Sinclair (below right).

    Since about 2013, each year on the day of the Kings' High School Old Boys' annual dinner, three or four past pupils become part of the school's wall of fame, which honours those who have gone on to high-profile careers in academia, arts, business, humanities or sport.

    An assembly was held for the newest honourees at the King’s and Queen’s Performing Arts Centre yesterday afternoon, and their honours were formally acknowledged at a dinner at Chisholm Park Golf Club last night.

