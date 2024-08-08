One badly hurt in Wingatui crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition after a crash near Mosgiel this afternoon.
Police were called to Puddle Alley, Wingatui after the single vehicle crash at 3.10pm.
The road was blocked for some time but had reopened, a spokeswoman said.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they sent one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and one manager.
One person was treated at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital.