One badly hurt in Wingatui crash

Photo: Gregor Richardson

One person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition after a crash near Mosgiel this afternoon.

Police were called to Puddle Alley, Wingatui after the single vehicle crash at 3.10pm.

The road was blocked for some time but had reopened, a spokeswoman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they sent one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and one manager.

One person was treated at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital.