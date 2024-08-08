Thursday, 8 August 2024

One badly hurt in Wingatui crash

    By Laine Priestley
    Photo: Gregor Richardson
    One person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition after a crash near Mosgiel this afternoon.

    Police were called to Puddle Alley, Wingatui after the single vehicle crash at 3.10pm.

    The road was blocked for some time but had reopened, a spokeswoman said.

    A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they sent one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and one manager.

    One person was treated at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital. 

     

     

