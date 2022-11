One person has been taken to hospital after a collision between a bus and another vehicle in Brighton Rd this morning.

A police spokeswoman said one one person had been taken to hospital with "moderate to serious" injury.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash between a bus and another vehicle in Brighton Rd this morning. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The incident occurred at 8.58am, near the intersection with Jeffcoates Rd.

The road was blocked for a short time, but was moving in both directions by 9.20am, she said.