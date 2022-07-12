One missing after car plunges into Dunedin river

A person is missing after a car was swept away by floodwaters in a ford across Silver Stream, near the Waiora scout camp.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and search and rescue personnel

were called about 9pm Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared three people had been in the

vehicle, which had overturned in the stream, and one was unaccounted for.

No further details were available at 11pm Tuesday.