One seriously hurt after highway collision

A person was transported to hospital in a serious condition after a car ploughed into a paddock, while another ‘‘spun around 180 degrees’’ on a Dunedin highway.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers responded to the crash at the intersection of McLaren Gully Rd and Allanton-Waihola Rd (State Highway 1) at 5pm on Friday.

A 19-year-old driver had been travelling north when he pulled over to let a line of cars pass.

He turned back into the road, but failed to see a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old woman travelling south behind a truck, and collided with her.

The man's car ‘‘spun around 180 degrees’’ to face back towards the highway, while the woman went through a fence and 50 metres into a paddock, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the crash at 5.01pm.

One person was assessed by crews at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

Earlier at 12pm, police responded to a crash in Bradshaw St, South Dunedin.

A 21-year-old man had collided with two parked cars.

‘‘He thought he had enough room to squeeze through these while another vehicle was passing by, but has clipped the side of both of them,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

The vehicle was towed and no injuries reported.

