One seriously hurt in Great King St assault

Police at the scene on Friday evening. Photo: Linda Robertson

A person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after an assault in North Dunedin this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report at 4.35pm that an assault had occurred on Great King St.

She said police were working to speak with both parties to establish what had occurred.

Six police vehicles, including the dog squad, were seen outside an address close to the Alhambra Union ground.

A person was seen being put in the back of a police car about 6pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

An ambulance and a first responder unit was sent to the scene.

- APL