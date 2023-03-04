One seriously hurt in Mosgiel crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person was seriously injured after a four-wheel-drive vehicle overturned near Mosgiel this afternoon.
Fire crews from Lookout Point, Mosgiel and Outram attended.
Firefighters freed two people from the crashed vehicle on School Road South following the accident.
St John was notified of the crash on shortly before 4pm, and responded with two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle.
"We assessed and treated two patients in a moderate condition and one patient in a serious condition who were all transported to Dunedin Hospital," a spokesman said.
