One seriously hurt in Mosgiel crash

One person was seriously injured after a four-wheel-drive vehicle overturned near Mosgiel this afternoon.

Firefighters freed two people from the crashed vehicle on School Road South following the accident.

Firefighters work to free the occupants of the overturned vehicle. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

St John was notified of the crash on shortly before 4pm, and responded with two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle.

"We assessed and treated two patients in a moderate condition and one patient in a serious condition who were all transported to Dunedin Hospital," a spokesman said.

Fire crews from Lookout Point, Mosgiel and Outram attended.





