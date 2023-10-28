One seriously hurt in motorway crash north of Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition after a two car collision on State Highway 1 north of Dunedin.
The crash happened about 4km north of Pine Hill at 4.23pm, police said.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one person in a serious condition was transported to Dunedin hospital and one patient in a moderate condition was treated at the scene.
One lane of the motorway was closed while the scene was cleared, police said.