One taken to hospital after Caversham crash

A person has been taken to hospital after a collision between two cars in Caversham this afternoon.

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to the scene in South Rd about 1.05pm.

One ambulance attended and treated two people, one in a minor condition and one in a moderate condition. This second person was taken to Dunedin Hospital, the spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a rescue tender from Lookout Point Station attended, along with a crew from St Kilda.

Nobody was trapped in the incident.

Crews assisted police and with first aid at the scene until the ambulance arrived, the spokesman said.

A witness said the collision seemed ‘‘pretty minor’’.