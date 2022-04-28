Thursday, 28 April 2022

One trapped in crash near St Leonards

    By Oscar Francis
    The road between Dunedin and Port Chalmers has been partially closed by a crash between two cars.

    A police spokeswoman said the two cars crashed at the intersection of SH88 and Finch St, St Leonards, about 12.40pm.

    One person was trapped.

    Both lanes were closed and traffic control was in place and St John also attended.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one person was trapped and had been extracted.

    The road was partially blocked, with firefighters directing traffic.

    It appeared that the front of a red Suzuki and the rear of a brown Mini Cooper had received damage.

    One person could be seen being treated by St John staff.

    - Additional reporting Wyatt Ryder

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

