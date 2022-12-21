ORC names new chief executive

Richard Saunders

Experienced local government leader Richard Saunders has been named as the new chief executive of the Otago Regional Council.

He replaces former chief executive Sarah Gardner who quit in May amid tensions between staff and councillors which disrupted business as usual operations.

Mr Saunders worked in Auckland and for the Dunedin City Council before joining the ORC in 2019 as the general manager of the regulatory and communications portfolios.

Mr Saunders said he was excited to begin the role.

“We know communities in Otago value their unique environment. ORC has a significant responsibility to ensure this is protected and enhanced. To give us the greatest chance of success we will continue to build our partnerships with mana whenua as well as our key stakeholder groups. I’m also very keen to see ORC working alongside the many community and catchment groups who are already out there, doing important mahi,” he said.

ORC Chair Gretchen Robertson said Mr Saunders was selected from a 29-strong field of candidates and will begin the role on June 1 next year.

“Richard stood out among a field of high calibre candidates for his strong, clear communication style, his proven ability to build teams and deliver on big performance targets, and his in-depth knowledge of the ORC, the opportunities we have in front of us, and how we can work with mana whenua and our Otago communities to achieve positive outcomes for the region,” Cr Robertson said.

Dr Pim Borren, who became interim chief executive following Sarah Gardner’s departure, will continue in that role until next June.