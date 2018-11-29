Orientation alcohol ban around stadium again

A temporary alcohol ban will again be in force around Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium during next year’s Orientation events.

Councillors at Monday’s Dunedin City Council meeting voted unanimously to approve the temporary ban in the area around the stadium. It would be in force for set hours on successive nights from February 20-23.

It followed four previous temporary bans around the stadium, which district licensing committee secretary Kevin Mechen said had been successful in helping control intoxicated people.

Security guards reported the ban made it easier to spot intoxicated people as they approached the venue, he said.

"It seems to be working really well."

The ban had again been requested by the Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA), supported by police.

It would cover the OUSA toga party on February 20 and big concerts on February 21 and 23.

Police had requested the ban be extended to include Friday, February 22, when the Highlanders play the Reds in a Super Rugby clash at the stadium.