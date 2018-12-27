Otago museum staff members 'exceptionally busy'

Ian Griffin

Otago Museum staff have recently been ''exceptionally busy'', and the museum's executive and finance teams have been working to create the museum's next annual plan, director Dr Ian Griffin said.

In a recent report to the Otago Museum Trust Board, Dr Griffin said that a new exhibition, titled ''Our Women - 125 of Dunedin's Extra-Ordinary Women'' had been curated by museum marketing manager Hannah Molloy.

The exhibition's ''innovative approach and display'' had received ''much praise'', he said.

The museum's design team was also ''very busy with staff from the University of Otago'', working on the university's 150th birthday exhibition, which was scheduled to open in May next year.

A new planetarium show, titled ''Christmas Mysteries'' opened to the public on

December 1.

This show had been produced in-house and would be the ''mainstay of our pre-Christmas programmes'' at the museum's Perpetual Guardian Planetarium.

The planetarium had also hosted a series of repeat performances of ''A Synthesised Universe'', by musician Anthonie Tonnon, which ''again proved popular''.

The same show, a collaboration between the museum's digital team and the musician, had been selected by the organisers of the Auckland Arts Festival, and would be shown at the Auckland Observatory and Planetarium in March, as part of that festival, Dr Griffin said.

