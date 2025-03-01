Paddock turned into bike track

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Yesterday, the school’s students, staff and whānau gathered to celebrate and open the track.
East Taieri School principal Jennifer Horgan said the track was an exciting addition to the school.
"It was an old sheep paddock with a whole lot of gorse," she said.
"The suggestion was made that it would be a great space for a school bike track."
Pupils had been watching the track’s progress and eagerly awaiting its opening, she said.
"They’ve been watching and asking when it’s going to be ready, when is it going to be open.
"It’s a great asset for the community."
The project had been spearheaded by parent Kirsten McCrostie, who was "absolutely passionate about getting this bike track up and running", Mrs Horgan said.
Scarlett Hagen-Jacobs of BikeSchoolNZ had completed the design, which was funded by the Dunedin City Council.
"It was really through Dynes and Matt Horan that we were able to get it done at such a reasonable cost, because otherwise it would have been prohibitive," Mrs Horgan said.
"For people to do that, to really donate their time and resources to a community, is pretty good — we’re pretty lucky. "
The school hoped to develop a scooter track in the centre of the bike track in future.