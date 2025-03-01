Paddock turned into bike track

First to test out East Taieri School’s new bike track are (from rear): Olive and Sebastian Horan and Hunter Dickison, all 8. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

An old Mosgiel sheep paddock has been given a new lease of life and is now home to East Taieri School’s new bike track.

Yesterday, the school’s students, staff and whānau gathered to celebrate and open the track.

East Taieri School principal Jennifer Horgan said the track was an exciting addition to the school.

"It was an old sheep paddock with a whole lot of gorse," she said.

"The suggestion was made that it would be a great space for a school bike track."

Pupils had been watching the track’s progress and eagerly awaiting its opening, she said.

"They’ve been watching and asking when it’s going to be ready, when is it going to be open.

"It’s a great asset for the community."

The project had been spearheaded by parent Kirsten McCrostie, who was "absolutely passionate about getting this bike track up and running", Mrs Horgan said.

Scarlett Hagen-Jacobs of BikeSchoolNZ had completed the design, which was funded by the Dunedin City Council.

The track is not just for those on wheels: Tyson Gillan (front left) and Tyler Nicolson, both 5, and their classmates see how well the new track stands up to running.

Local businesses gave skills, supplies and time towards the project, including Dynes Transport chief executive Matt Horan, who helped plan the project.

"It was really through Dynes and Matt Horan that we were able to get it done at such a reasonable cost, because otherwise it would have been prohibitive," Mrs Horgan said.

"For people to do that, to really donate their time and resources to a community, is pretty good — we’re pretty lucky. "

The school hoped to develop a scooter track in the centre of the bike track in future.